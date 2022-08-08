Getty

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Anne cautioned “don’t forget the basics. I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?

“Nowadays they’re much more looking for ‘oh, let’s do it a new way’.

“And I’m already at the stage [of] ‘please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.’” she said.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, after hearing Anne wax on about the rigours, duty and hard work that would be required of her, Meghan “left the meeting dumbfounded”.

“Striking a balance between public and private life is never easy, but Anne is the Windsor who has found the secret to having it all,” a royal source reveals to New Idea.

“Anne tried to make it clear that royal life isn’t like Hollywood. Represent the Queen, do it well, then go home and live a normal life.

“No-one is bigger than the Crown.”

Anne, who undertook a staggering 387 official royal engagements last year, also advised the newcomer that it was all about “getting involved and being immersed” in her patronages and charities.

“She reiterated that it wasn’t a working monarchy, it was a job. You turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty,” says Neil.

According to him, Meghan’s reaction left Princess Anne, 72, in no doubt the Duchess of Sussex would never cut the mustard as a representative of Her Majesty.

“Anne always knew Meghan would have a very short shelf life in the monarchy,” he explains.

Adds another source: “Hard-working, no-fuss Anne was the exact opposite of everything the Hollywood celebrity was chasing.

“It’s no wonder they never saw eye to eye. And, of course, given that Harry and Meghan ran off to California the second the going got tough, Anne was right – as usual!”

