WATCH BELOW: Prince Harry says he's 'better than William' in unearthed interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly feud has been the subject of tabloids for years - but they're not the only siblings they've been at war with.

When their father Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005, the brothers gained not only a stepmother, but two stepsiblings - Laura and Tom Parker-Bowles.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl revealed in her 2010 book Harry and William that in the early days of Charles and Camilla's relationship and in the lead up to the wedding, William and his step-sister would argue bitterly.

“William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes,” Katie wrote.

“William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage.

“Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William ‘your father has ruined my life.’”