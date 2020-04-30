The details come after Queen Elizabeth II took time out to surprise New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with a phonecall.
Taking to Instagram Jacinda revealed that she and Queen Elizabeth II caught up to discuss how the country are coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19," Ardern captioned a pic of her in mid-conversation with the monarch.
"It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight. Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what’s happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me."
New Zealand is part of the Commonwealth of Nations which includes 54 countries of which the Queen is the head, so it is no surprise that Her Majesty wanted to check in with the country during this trying time.
After close to five weeks of strict lockdowns, New Zealand are slowly starting to relax their measures.