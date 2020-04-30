Queen Elizabeth is immensely proud of the work her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton do for the royal family.

The 94-year-old monarch has told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge numerous times that "they're doing a wonderful job," a source told Us Weekly.

“The wonderful thing about Kate and William is that they remain focused and calm even during their most challenging times,” the source told the publication.

“She couldn’t be prouder. She takes pride in being on top of everything but recognises that it’s time to hand off some responsibility.”

William and Kate have stepped up during the coronavirus crisis, and have continued to carry out their royal roles, even during lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess have embraced social media in a way that was traditionally frowned upon by the monarchy and are leading the way for the royal family.

The couple have bravely taken to platforms such as Instagram in a way they never did before the COVID-19 pandemic.