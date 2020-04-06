Queensland father and grandfather Simon Charles Dorante-Day claims that Charles and wife Camilla are his parents. Getty

Speaking to New Idea, Simon says: “Elvie and I think Charles and the royal family – especially Her Majesty and Philip – should have been isolated a lot earlier.

“I can’t believe they were out and about for that long, knowing the health risks and how the situation was escalating around the world. Elvie and I have been self-isolating with our kids for weeks now, and the royal family should’ve been doing the same.

“I know at the end of the day the Government/Establishment make them go out and put on a brave face – as William did. But it put them at risk, and so what happened to Charles isn’t surprising.

“They went from laughing it off to issuing WHO advice too late. Dr Elvianna and I were not impressed watching it all go down! But then that’s a lesson the whole Western world is learning now”

Simon says it’s “ironic” that Charles is getting a taste of the life that he and his family have lived for more than decades since he first started investigating his royal paternity. Supplied

Simon also revealed an interesting conversation he had with wife Elvie weeks before Charles’ diagnosis, poignant considering Camilla tested negative to coronavirus despite being his wife.

“Elvie said to me four weeks ago, ‘Are you protecting Charles and Camilla from getting sick?’” Simon says. “I said, ‘No! I ask God to look after my mother – not specifically Camilla.’

“Then poof! Charles gets it and she doesn’t and everyone is thinking ... that’s odd, we saw her at the races, they sleep together – how come?

“So in my prayers, my mother was protected ... my father wasn’t. And he got coronavirus.”

Simon has revealed an interesting conversation he had with wife Elvie weeks before Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis. Getty

As for living in isolation, Simon says it’s “ironic” that Charles is getting a taste of the life that he and his family have lived for more than decades since he first started investigating his royal paternity.

“We’ve been living in isolation for years,” he says. “Welcome to our world, Charles! We live from week to week, never go on holiday, work from home, work for ourselves with government support, home school in lockdown, educate online, shop in safety, move around at slack times. Now Charles is living the same life. It’s ironic really.

“Elvie and I just hope people stay safe out here. Self-isolate, wash your hands, get along at home. It’s not that bad!”

