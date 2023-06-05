Prince William will write the foreword for The Earthshot Prize book. Getty

Founded by the Prince and The Royal Foundation in 2020, The Earthshot Prize awards five winners each year for their contributions to the environment. The program aims to find solutions to environmental challenges through innovation.

In this same vein, in the words of the publisher, the book is "aimed at the next generation of innovators of climate solutions [and] is the ultimate handbook for young people looking for practical solutions to help repair the planet."

The publication also aims to motivate today's young generation of changemakers.

"We created this handbook to give young people the tools they need to make real, impactful change to our planet. We hope the book will encourage young dreamers to be stubborn optimists, with resilient, positive attitudes and the conviction that the changes they make will, ultimately, improve the world for everyone," the book's authors said.

WATCH: The Earthshot Prize Trailer, starring Prince Willliam. Article continues after video.

As an initiative close to his own heart, Prince William strongly backs the book's message.

Set to appear at Earthshot's third annual awards ceremony on November 7, he spoke more broadly about the project when stating, "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there.