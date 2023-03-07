Prince Harry has revealed that Kensington Palace has "some secret doorways and some secret cupboards." Getty

“Not so many trap doors, lots of fun things to investigate, but I guess, it's weird. When you're brought up as a child in that environment, you think that is normal, but it's not. It's anything but normal. So no, some secret doorways and some secret cupboards. [But] none so sophisticated as you pull a book and then all of [a] sudden a thing opens,” he continued.

Harry then joked, “I probably would have gotten stuck in there.”

It’s likely that Harry is talking about Kensington Palace as that’s where he and Prince William were mainly raised by their parents King Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Harry now lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. The couple were recently asked to remove all of their belongings from their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage by Charles.

It’s rumoured that Charles will allow his brother Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage once Harry and Meghan vacate.