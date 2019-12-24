Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to enjoy the festive season with the Queen at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Getty

Shout is the UK’s first free, 24/7 text service, where people can receive assistance if they’re struggling to cope and need immediate help.

“Christmas can be an exciting time, when family and friends get together to celebrate,” the lengthy post began.

“But not everyone has a support network to celebrate with, and those that do can still feel isolated and alone.

“Look around you. Be aware of those who are struggling over this period. And tell them about @GiveUsAShoutInsta,” the message concluded.

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to show their support for the service, with one person writing: “An amazing reminder! thank you for always caring about others.”

Another person stated: “What a lovely thing to do this time of the year!”

A third person added: “Such a valuable resource for so many people.”

