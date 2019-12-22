While the palace has downplayed the Duke’s admission as ‘pre-planned’, a royal expert claimed the Queen’s reaction suggests that it’s business as usual for the monarch herself. Getty

But while the Queen’s actions may support the claim Philip's admission was routine, Richard said the major concern was if he were to need surgery at the of age 98.

“From the facts available, it seems that the only natural cause for concern is that at the age of 98 any such procedure must be worrying,” he said.

That said, the Queen reportedly spoke to the Duke prior to him being transferred to King Edward VII Hospital in London and is being kept informed of his condition.

Prince Philip, 98, is expected to remain in hospital for a few days while he receives treatment for what has been reported as a “pre-existing health condition.” Getty

What’s more, no senior members of the Royal Family are said to be changing their plans to visit Philip, which suggests that his condition isn’t considered an emergency.

On the day of his admission, a Buckingham Palace statement also read: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

Despite the Queen’s actions suggesting she isn’t overly concerned about her husband’s ill health, experts say the major concern is if he were to need surgery at the of age 98. Getty

Richard went on to say that despite his ill health in recent years, Philip has shown extraordinary stamina in his later years.

“It wasn’t that long since he was carriage driving and this most impatient patient is surely the contemporary equivalent of some Homeric warrior when it comes to stamina,” he said.