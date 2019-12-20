The Queen is looking for a new employee at Buckingham Palace that has one major perk. Getty

“From regular mowing and edging, to raking and re-seeding, you’ll also maintain the shrub, herbaceous and rose borders whilst monitoring and nurturing the health of plants, and young trees.

“Helping to shape the future of the gardens, you'll plant new shrubbery, bulbs and seasonal flower displays, ensuring that they continue to provide a spectacular setting for a historic building,” the listing continued.

The advert also revealed that the applicant would receive an annual salary of £18,100 (approximately $34,000), which reflects the inclusion of provided meals and palace lodging.

Her Majesty is looking for a new gardener who will live on the palace grounds and help “shape the future of the gardens”. Getty

But in order to be considered for the role, the listing states the applicant must have “a minimum qualification of Horticulture NVQ 2”, experience operating a wide range of garden machinery, and a C1 UK licence to drive trucks.

The advert concluded by stating: “In conserving the garden’s rich biodiversity, you’ll contribute to its unique history whilst learning from expert colleagues.”

The Queen’s job advert comes after the royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for Her Majesty’s annual Christmas luncheon.

Aside from Harry and Meghan, who are currently in the US for the holidays, the entire royal family met with the Queen ahead of her departure to Sandringham for the holidays.

While fans waited outside to catch a glimpse of the royals as they arrived at the affair, many were surprised to see a very grown-up looking Prince Louis on the day.

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on how much Louis has grown and mention his resemblance to older siblings George and Charlotte.