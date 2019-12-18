'A source pointed out that, at 93, the Queen is in good health and well supported by the Royal Family which enables the smooth day-to-day running of the monarchy,' Nicholl recalled.

The insiders claimed Her Majesty would step down for Charles when she turns 95, however a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales also quashed the baseless gossip.

'There are no plans for a transition of responsibilities at age 95 or any other age,' the spokesperson said.

Nicholl suspects the false whispers centre around one of the biggest scandals to hit the Royal Family: Prince Andrew's alleged sexual behaviour and dealings with convicted paedophile and sex-trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

'There seems to be an inference that because of what has happened with Prince Andrew, a huge amount of change is about to happen. It’s not.

The biographer added, 'The Royal Family is firmly being driven by the Queen and that will continue to be the case.'