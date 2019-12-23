Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to make a ‘big announcement’ over the next few weeks, following the palace’s confirmation that they have a festive surprise. Getty

Speaking on ABC’s The Heirpod, Omid said next year is going to be particularly busy for the Cambridges – especially for Kate Middleton.

"Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition,” Omid said.

“There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period.

“It’s a smart decision, it’s a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things,” he said

The royal commentator added: “We will be hearing about a new initiative from Prince William and some other news as well.

“Next year is a big one for Kate. She is going to be really focused on her early years’ development. That is something she has been involved in for a long time now.

“It has all been bitty for anyone who follows this. Apparently 2020 is a year when it is all tied together. So, yes, a busy year for them,” he concluded.

Wills and Kate’s rumoured big announcement comes after they seemingly sent the internet into meltdown after they shared a heartfelt message to their Instagram.

The post was to promote their recent appearance on the holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas, in which Wills and cook Mary Berry visited The Passage homelessness charity.

"It had a profound impact on me," William captioned an old photo of himself visiting the charity as a boy, along with Prince Harry and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales.