Now the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, wants his daughter to take over.



Royal watcher Brian Hoey revealed to The Sun: “Princess Anne is already Admiral Chief Commandant of the Royal Navy and the Duke believes she would be the perfect choice for the Marines."

“When Prince Philip stepped down in 2017 he was delighted that Afghan veteran Harry would take over from him."



“But he believes Prince Harry has let down the Royal Marines by quitting after just two years."

“He would like Anne to take over.”



As it stands, Harry has been head of the Royal Marines for two years and 32 days.