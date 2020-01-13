Philip is furious at Harry and Meghan Getty

The Sussexes announced last week they intend to quit their roles as senior royals Getty

A source revealed to The Sun on Sunday how the Duke asked “what the hell are they playing at?” after being told about Harry and Meghan’s announcement.

The source added: “To say that the Duke feels let down would be a considerable understatement. He is deeply hurt.

“But he was spitting blood when aides informed him what had happened.

“Philip has accused Harry and Meghan of lacking respect and he is weary of their behaviour.

“They did not spend Christmas with the family — which he and the Queen accepted — and now this.”

The source continued: “His primary concern is the impact this is having on the Queen.

“A lot of Philip’s anger comes from seeing Her Majesty upset.”

Queen Elizabeth was blindsided by the announcement Getty

Queen Elizabeth, who was said to be blindsided by the announcement, called a crisis summit which will take place in Sandringham, Norfolk on Monday.

PEOPLE reports that Her Majesty will be joined by Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk.



The publication also claims that the Duchess of Sussex “will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe”.



“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the palace insider said.