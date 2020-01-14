Prince Philip was reportedly “furious” about having to leave Sandringham ahead of the Queen’s recent crisis meeting with Princes Charles, Harry and William on Monday. Getty

Footage of the Duke being driven out of the Norfolk estate grounds ahead of the Queen’s crunch talks shows the 98-year-old looking far from impressed.

A royal source told the publication: “To say that the Duke feels let down would be a considerable understatement. He is deeply hurt.

“He has left the Queen in absolutely no doubt about how he feels. Philip has accused Harry and Meghan of lacking respect and he is weary of their behaviour.

Her Majesty was joined by her son and grandsons at the estate, to discuss Harry and Meghan's shock decision to step down as “senior members” of the royal family. Getty

“They did not spend Christmas with the family — which he and the Queen accepted — and now this,” the source said.

The source went on to say that most of Philip’s anger comes from his primary concern about the impact the news is having on the Queen.

Philip’s reaction comes after the Queen revealed via a statement that she supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's “desire to create a new life as a young family”.

The Duke of Edinburgh was reportedly not only angry about Harry and Meghan’s shock decision, but also having to flee the Sandringham estate. Getty

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the statement read.