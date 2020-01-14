Footage of the Duke being driven out of the Norfolk estate grounds ahead of the Queen’s crunch talks shows the 98-year-old looking far from impressed.
A royal source told the publication: “To say that the Duke feels let down would be a considerable understatement. He is deeply hurt.
“He has left the Queen in absolutely no doubt about how he feels. Philip has accused Harry and Meghan of lacking respect and he is weary of their behaviour.
“They did not spend Christmas with the family — which he and the Queen accepted — and now this,” the source said.
The source went on to say that most of Philip’s anger comes from his primary concern about the impact the news is having on the Queen.
Philip’s reaction comes after the Queen revealed via a statement that she supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's “desire to create a new life as a young family”.
“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read.
“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.
“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the statement read.