Royal watcher Kylie Walters says therapy has “become a major source of contention” between Harry and William. Getty

“In 2017, Harry told the Mad World podcast that his brother had encouraged him to seek out therapy after years of sticking his head in the sand and refusing to think about their mum. Harry said William was a ‘huge blessing’ and kept telling him ‘you need to talk about stuff’. By 2021, Harry had changed his tune and credited Meghan with helping him get into therapy,” Kylie told New Idea.

“Since meeting Meghan, Harry has tried various forms of alternative therapies such as EMDR [eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing] and using psychedelic drugs which are believed to have some therapeutic value in managing trauma.”

As William and Charles were “both completely on board with Harry getting help initially”, and have “both benefited from their own therapy in the past”, it seems that one of these alternative therapies troubled William; enough for him to voice his concerns with Harry.

“Somewhere along the lines it does seem to have become a major source of contention for the family. We don’t know which exact therapy William became concerned about, but Harry revealed in his memoir that his older brother became worried about what he was being exposed to and suggested he may have been being ‘brainwashed by his therapist’,” Kylie said.