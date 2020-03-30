The Sussexes will need to pay their own security costs in the US, says Donald Trump Getty

Meghan and Harry have upped sticks with baby Archie and moved from Canada to Los Angeles, despite the countries being in lockdown because of COVID-19, aka coronavirus.

According to The Sun, they controversially flew privately again to get to their new destination - their third move since the beginning of the year.

A source told the British tabloid: "This move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

"They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

The royal family are said to be "stunned and horrified" as they had hope Meghan and Harry would consider returning to Britain to help their relatives as Prince Charles has contracted the coronavirus.

Getty

The duchess is said to have ramped up her precautions against the virus in recent days, a close friend told DailyMail.com.

"Meghan said hearing the news of Prince Charles has put everyone on edge.

"She said she is worried about her own health and Harry's health because she doesn't want to pass anything onto Archie," the insider said.

According to the publication, the royals' staff members must all wear latex gloves to curb infections.

And now anyone who runs errands for the couple must wear a face mask at all times and staffers must leave their shoes and coats outside, the friend said.

They explained: "Meghan said she would rather be overly cautious than not."

Meghan Markle has blocked her husband Prince Harry from returning to the UK. Getty

Earlier this week, an insider told Daily Mail that Meghan's has banned Harry from travelling to the UK during the coronavirus outbreak, with the Duchess telling her husband that "under no circumstances, is she okay with him travelling anywhere right now."

The source added: "Meghan said Harry's been in touch with his dad... Of course, he's frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help."

The Sussexes last saw Charles earlier this month before leaving for North America.

They were pictured with Charles and other senior royals, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the Commonwealth Day service in London on March 9.

Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, and is is in self-isolation.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House confirmed on March 25.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Getty

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."

According to The Mirror, "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Prince Charles spoke out on Thursday after his shock diagnosis to thank fans for their messages of support.

"Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words," the royals posted to the Clarence House Instagram account.