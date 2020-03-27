Prince Charles has shared his first message with fans, since testing positive for coronavirus. Getty

Charles is currently self-isolating at his Scottish home Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, with Camilla living separately in self-isolation in another part of the estate.

Despite the shock news, Camilla Parker Bowles is said to be in “good spirits” following the Charles’ shock coronavirus diagnosis on Wednesday.

While the palace is yet to provide an update on Charles’ health, a spokesperson reportedly said the Duchess is remaining “upbeat” given the seriousness of the news, People reported.

“Both of them remain in good spirits… There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on,” the source said.

“The duchess is concerned for [Charles] but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation. She is upbeat.”

Clarence House confirmed the news about Charles testing positive to COVID-19 via a statement.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement began.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

Camilla, 72, has tested negative for the virus.