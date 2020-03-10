Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have finally been reunited in what can only be described as an awkward encounter. Getty

Harry and Meghan were the first couple to be escorted to their seats in the second row, before Wills and Kate, who arrived a short time later and sat in the front row.

Video footage shows William and Kate taking their seats, as the Sussexes watch on while chatting to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

At one point, Meghan appears to say “hello” and partially waves to Wills and Kate, which appears to go unnoticed.

The two royals were taking part in the Queen’s Commonwealth Day procession at Westminster Abbey on Monday, when their first encounter was caught on camera. Getty

William then appears to acknowledge his brother and sister-in-law, as he looks across the chairs in their direction, however, Kate’s gaze is brief as she turns around and sits down.

Despite seemingly been snubbed, Meghan stunned in an emerald green caped dress by Emilia Wickstead, while Kate looked chic in burgundy Catherine Walker coat, according to Hello magazine.

The awkward interaction at the annual Commonwealth Service, which took place on Monday, marks Harry and Meghan’s last official engagement as senior royals.

As part of the service, guests were treated to performances by British X Factor winner Alexandra Burke and Craig David, while boxing champion Anthony Joshua gave a moving speech at the service.

Harry and Meghan are due to step down on March 31, and Monday’s outing was the first time they saw William and Kate since they stepped out together for Remembrance Day events in November.