How to be prepared for coronavirus

How do you get coronavirus?

China says the virus is mutating and can be transmitted through human contact, according to 7 News.

It’s primarily spread through a sick person coughing or sneezing on someone but a person could also become infected through contact with the virus particles on a surface, NSW Health warns.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Most of those affected are older people and those with underlying health conditions.

How dangerous is the coronavirus?

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

How do you treat coronavirus?

As it stands, there is no vaccine for the virus and because it is new, humans have not been able to build immunity to it.

A group of Melbourne researchers have been tasked with finding a vaccine, while China is testing the HIV drug Aluvia as a treatment.

How do I protect myself from coronavirus?

WHO’s standard recommendations:

Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw the tissue away immediately and wash hands

Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough;

Seek early medical help if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

What medical essentials do you need for the coronavirus?

Make sure you have at least a 30-day supply of your prescription medications, and have other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes and vitamins.

Professor Ian Mackay told ABC not to "panic buy" but rather being smart with what you add to your trolley.

"We can do a little bit of prep ourselves to make us feel a bit in control," he said.

"We can get in a bit of stock, foods, dried foods, dried fruits, some medicines — if you have any prescriptions it's good to get those filled now.

"Just ahead of time, in case there are any disruptions to shelf stock or shelf supply — things like truck drivers getting sick."

What food essentials do you need for the coronavirus?

Dry goods like rice, pasta, beans, and oats should be the foundation of your stockpile, according to Business Insider.

You should also stock up on canned foods that contain liquid, such as tomatoes, beans, and tuna, according to Pike. The excess liquid can be used to cook dried food like rice and pasta.

They also recommend comforting food items like chocolate and coffee that can help boost morale during a home quarantine.

Examples of non-perishable food:

Canned meats, such as tuna, chicken

Canned beans, fruits, vegetables, soups

Protein or fruit bars

Dry cereal or granola

Dried fruit

Nuts and trail mix

Crackers

Comfort food, including biscuits, chips, instant coffee, tea bags

Canned juices

Bottled water

Baby formula and canned or jarred baby food

Examples of other emergency supplies:

Pet food

Nappies

Feminine supplies

Tissues and toilet paper

Entertainment – games, crafts, books, movies, etc.

Supplies for persons with special needs–the elderly or disabled

Some extra cash

What is a pandemic?

The World Health Organisation has officially declared the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

“Pandemic is simply a word that describes when there are epidemics in multiple locations around the world,” Infectious Diseases Expert Professor Ramon Shaban explained on Sunrise.

The term is used when health officials see significant and ongoing person-to-person spread of an illness in multiple countries around the world at the same time.

An ‘outbreak’ is the occurrence of disease cases in excess of what’s normally expected and an ‘epidemic’ is more than a normal number cases of an illness.

Pandemics are more likely if a virus is brand new, able to infect people easily and can spread from person-to-person in an efficient and sustained way.

The last pandemic reported in the world was the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, which killed hundreds of thousands globally.

It is a term that the World Health Organisation had refrained from using before now Getty

Non-essential mass gatherings

"Non-essential" organised mass gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned across Australia from Monday in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the ban on Friday, after meeting with state premiers, senior ministers and health authorities.

Schools, universities and shopping centres, along with Australia’s vast public transport networks, are not included in the ban.

