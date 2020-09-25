Harry and Meghan urged Americans to vote in the upcoming election. ABC

Traditionally, members of the royal family don't vote or get involved with elections and Harry remains sixth in line to the British throne. As Harry isn't a US citizen, he will not be able to vote but his American-born wife can.

Managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little, said: “You can understand Meghan getting involved as an American citizen, although she is now a member of the British royal family. But I think people will struggle a lot more with Prince Harry because as a prince of the blood it’s not seen as the done thing to talk about politics, be it British or American.

“He may be thousands of miles away, but yet he is still a member of the royal family, the Queen’s grandson, and it’s something he wouldn’t do were he still in the UK.”

"He is still a member of the royal family, the Queen’s grandson, and it’s something he wouldn’t do were he still in the UK.” Getty

Even though Harry spoke passionately about the importance of voting, a source close to the red-headed royal said he wasn't referring to Trump or any other individual.

“The duke was talking about the tone of the debate in the run-up to an election which is already quite febrile," they revealed.

“He is not talking about any candidate or specific campaign. He is building on a lot of stuff that he’s said before about online communities, how we engage with each other online, rather than specifically making any political points.”

British royal protocol says that members of the family are not to vote and stay politically neutral. Getty

Democrat campaigner and feminist icon Gloria Steinem recently claimed that Meghan’s primary intention was to head back to the United States to vote.

“The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters,” Gloria told Access Hollywood.

She went on to allege that the Duchess of Sussex’s initiative was to be as candid as possible with the people on the other end of the phone.

She added that there were no formal introductions – aside from greeting people by saying “Hello I’m Meg” and “Hello I’m Gloria… are you going to vote?”