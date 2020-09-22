Meghan Markle (pictured) has reportedly taken to “cold-calling” American voters ahead of the looming presidential election. Getty

“The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters,” Gloria began.

The leading feminist and author went on to allege that Meghan’s initiative was to be as candid as possible with the people on the other end of the phone.

She added that there were no formal introductions – aside from greeting people by saying “Hello I’m Meg” and “Hello I’m Gloria… are you going to vote?”

Democrat campaigner Gloria Steinem (pictured) claimed she and Meghan cold-called voters. Getty

Gloria told the publication that she welcomed the imitative, adding that she found Meghan to be “smart” and “political” during their candid meet and greet.

The Duchess sat down for the recorded one-on-one chat with Gloria to discuss several pertinent issues related to the presidential election.

Their discussion, according to media brand MAKERS, focused on "representation, why each vote matters and how all women 'are linked, not ranked'."

Meghan, 39, is reportedly urging voters to exercise their democratic right at the November 3 US election. AAP

But after MAKERS shared a promo for the interview on Twitter, which introduced Meghan as the Duchess of Sussex, several royals fans labelled the move “hypocritical”.

“Women are not ranked, they are linked. Says a woman who married a man who got her a ranking title,” one bemused fan wrote on Twitter.

Another person stated: “It’s not a great look to have the main quote from the interview be about women being “linked not ranked”, and be referred to by your literal rank.”

A third person added: “‘All WOMEN are linked, not ranked’ BUT Meghan is ranked with a ‘DUCHESS TITLE’ and the continual using of the said title.”