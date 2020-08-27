Meghan Markle (pictured) has been criticised for using her royal title in an interview, where the key focus was to discuss the importance of women being “linked and not ranked”. Getty

But after MAKERS shared a promo for the interview on Twitter, which introduced Meghan as the Duchess of Sussex, several royals fans labelled the move “hypocritical”.

“Women are not ranked, they are linked. Says a woman who married a man who got her a ranking title,” one bemused fan wrote on Twitter.

Another person stated: “It’s not a great look to have the main quote from the interview be about women being “linked not ranked”, and be referred to by your literal rank.”

Meghan sat down for a one-on-one chat with leading feminist and author Gloria Steinem (pictured) to discuss several pertinent issues related to the presidential election. Getty

A third person added: “‘All WOMEN are linked, not ranked’ BUT Meghan is ranked with a ‘DUCHESS TITLE’ and the continual using of the said title. Don’t you think it's hypocritical of what you both are campaigning FOR.”

Despite the backlash, many fans seemingly came to Meghan’s defence, with one person tweeting: “Two amazing women. I’m ready for more.”

Another person stated: “M not giving one single f*** and collaborating with others that feel passionate about their work is amazing. They thought she'd back down. She doubled down.”

After MAKERS introduced Meghan (pictured) as the Duchess of Sussex, several royals fans labelled the move “hypocritical”. AAP

Meanwhile, a third person added: “Go Meghan! Keep using your voice & drown out the noise.”

While Meghan has copped a lot of criticism for continuing to use her title, she was most recently left red faced when an entrepreneur tried to trademark it as a line of fruit and veg.

According to The Mail on Sunday, a New Jersey resident filed documents with the US Patent and Trademark Office asking permission to use the phrase “HRH The Duchess of Sussex New Jersey”.

While Meghan has been banned from using her HRH title as part of stepping down as a senior royal, it's understood others may still be able to legally use variations of the title.