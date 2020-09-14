Meghan hopped on a video chat with former Smart Works clients. Instagram/Smart Works

Meghan and husband Harry, along with their one-year-old son Archie, are currently living in their recently purchased Santa Barbara $14 million mansion.

Sitting in front of a grand stone fireplace with a large pot plant, Meghan chatted eagerly on the video chat, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was a rather significant piece of artwork hanging above the fireplace.

The framed artwork features a print of a bear holding the state of California in its paws, with the words “I love you California,” below.

The words refer to California’s official anthem which became the state’s official song in 1987.

Meghan's artwork is a tribute to her home state. Instagram/Smart Works

The American-born former royal has made no secret of the fact she's glad to be home and away from British palace life.

In a Q&A chat with feminist icon Gloria Steinem in August, the 86-year-old activist said: "Welcome home, I'm so glad that you're home."

Meghan responded by admitting: "Me too, for so many reasons."

She also shared the same feelings in a video chat with Emily Ramshaw, co-founder of The 19th*, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to educating and empowering women.

"It's good to be home," she admitted.

Meghan is glad to be back in America after her time as a working royal in the UK. Getty

Sources have also revealed that Meghan is embracing California life by undergoing a dramatic makeover.

“She’s definitely had veneers early on in her career and it does look like there’s been a slimming of her nose over time,” celebrity surgeon Dr Dave David said.

“It looks like [Meghan has had] possibly small amounts of Botox around the nose, forehead and around the eyes,” the medical professional added.

“There’s a more defined line on her jawline that could be due to mild filler work. She looks great.”