Princess Stephanie was rebellious when she was younger. Getty Images

Stephanie was the daughter of Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Ranier III of Monaco and she was in the car when her mother, Grace had a stroke causing her to crash the car and die.

Stephanie was only a teenager at the time of her mother’s death which Angela suggests may have influenced her rebellious streak.

“She went on to run off and join the circus, she had children out of wedlock and had a dragon tattoo on her back,” says Angela.

“I wonder if when your parent has died whether that is actually how you see it, you will be a risk taker, you know life isn’t certain you sort of know about mortality when other people don’t.”

Prince Harry also lost his mother at a young age. Getty Images

Angela admits that it is very similar to Prince Harry who also lost his mother at a young age.

“Like Harry she didn’t have that stabilising force and that influence, so she went off the rails,” she says. “I hope she is happy now!”

But, is she the ultimate royal rebel?

