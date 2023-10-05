Meghan reportedly refused Sophie's assistance when it came to adjusting to royal life. Getty

The news of the reconciliation may come as a surprise to some royal watchers given past claims of tension between Sophie and her niece-in-law Meghan.

Upon her engagement to Prince Harry, it is believed that the late Queen Elizabeth II instructed Sophie to show Meghan the ropes of royal life.

Given Sophie's own background, coming from a working-class family and life as a "commoner" prior to meeting Edward, the Queen thought the pairing would be a perfect match.

Meghan however wasn't interested, choosing to rely on her future husband instead.

The foursome were often lumped together at royal engagements.

"The Queen (who, of course, had seen it all before) understood that Harry's girl might find adjusting to royal life 'challenging to begin with' (as she put it)," author and friend of the royal family Gyles Brandreth penned in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.

"To help Meghan, the Queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie, would be an ideal mentor. 'Sophie can show you the ropes,' said the Queen.

"Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie's help. She had Harry."

According to Brandreth, the Queen was more than a little concerned.

Sadly, an insider source says any rumours swirling surrounding reconciliation are untrue.

Whilst Sophie and Meghan were unable to form a close connection in the early days of their relationship, some royal experts are still predicting that a strong bond could be formed.

"Neither was born royal, both, especially Meghan, have suffered from press harassment," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express.

"Both had ambitions to combine being royal with other activities after joining the royal family and found it was not possible."

"Were the Sussexes to connect with them, they have, unlike Princess Eugenie, real influence, who knows what the result might be."

It is worth noting that there is no hard evidence that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex have fallen out.

An insider source has also exclusively told Page Six that there was "no truth" to the speculation surrounding reconciliation between the foursome.