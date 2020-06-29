Prince Harry (right) has been struggling since leaving the royal family with wife Meghan Markle (left). Getty

According to Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard, the authors of Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split With the House of Windsor, Prince Harry is having a hard time adjusting to life in the US due to the coronavirus crisis.

A source revealed that the pandemic has forced Harry to not take his family for granted, as it “hit home for him that Charles and the Queen aren't going to be around forever".

Harry and Meghan, who are riding out lockdown at Tyler Perry’s multi-million dollar mansion, are also struggling with being stuck inside for so long.

The coranavirus crisis really hit home the importance of family for Prince Harry (pictured: Harry's father Charles and brother William). Instagram

"On top of it all, he’s got cabin fever,” the source added.

"It was far from an ideal situation. Harry’s gone from feeling excited about the move to feeling secretly tortured."

The coronavirus crisis has been causing despair across the globe and even the royal family aren’t immune to its effects.

In March, Prince Charles tested positive to COVID-19 and was forced to self-isolate in Scotland as he recovered from the deadly disease.

While he has since recovered from the infection, Charles reportedly still hasn’t regained his sense of smell and taste two months afters contracting COVID-19.

Harry is "overwhelmed with guilt" and is experiencing "cabin fever" in lockdown. Getty

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have been living abroad this year after making their shock announcement in January and officially stopped using their royal titles on April 1.

In a statement on their Instagram earlier this year, they revealed their plans to exit the royal family.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement read.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”