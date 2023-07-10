It’s been almost a year since the royal family, and the world, farewelled Queen Elizabeth II – and sources tell New Idea that her youngest son, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is still struggling with her death.

In a statement at the time, Prince Edward, 59, admitted his mother’s passing had “left an unimaginable void in all our lives”.

Recent public appearances of the royal looking a shadow of his former self seemingly confirm that his grief is still very much raw.

WATCH NOW: Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and family arrives at the coronation of King Charles II. Article continues after video.