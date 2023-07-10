Thankfully, Sophie, 58, has been her husband’s rock throughout it all.
Celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary last month, Sophie has always been Edward’s biggest champion and has been ensuring he keeps his head above water.
The couple’s lives have certainly been busier since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, per the wishes of his late parents.
Their elevated rank comes with more responsibilities and public-facing duties and has seen them become vital supports to the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Sophie has certainly risen to the occasion and has emerged as a star within the royal family.
Following the exit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as working royals, the newly minted Edinburghs' have stepped up to fill the space – with Sophie, in particular, doing the lion’s share.
In 2022, the duchess did a commendable 138 royal engagements, putting her right behind the ‘hardest-working’ family member, Anne, Princess Royal.
“She fell into her role so brilliantly and has been dedicated to doing everything right,” said royal family friend, Penny Mountbatten.
A recent report in The Times also heralded Sophie as an “unappreciated trooper” and the family’s “safest pair of hands.”
It’s a far cry from her early days when she made a number of gaffes while trying to ride the line between commercial deals and royal duty.
But fast-forward to today, and in the wake of the loss of the Sussexes, it’s been reported that Duchess Sophie is now seen as the King’s “secret weapon”.