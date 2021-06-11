Prince Edward has broken his silence on the whole Sussex vs. Royals feud. Getty

“Listen, weirdly we’ve all been there before - we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives. And we’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision," Edward said.

The Earl went on to serve us a stark reminder that, although they may courtesy and say fancy words from time-to-time, the monarchy is full of family drama just like the rest of us.

“It’s difficult for everyone but that’s families for you," Edward put concisely.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior duties back in 2020, the couple having a publicly volatile relationship with the royals ever since.

Harry and Meghan recently received some backlash for naming their second child, and first daughter, after The Queen, with some royal observers deeming the choice a stark contrast to their actions towards the monarchy since Megxit.

“So after all the grief they caused Her Maj they use her pet name. They have no moral compass,” said one Twitter comment.

“Very calculated," another added.

Despite the backlash, it has been reported that The Queen knew in advance of Harry & Meghan's intentions when it came to their baby's name.

Indeed, Buckingham Palace aides apparently told the Telegraph that the Queen was “aware” Meghan and Harry planned to name their daughter after her family nickname.

In the official statement announcing Lili's birth, the meaning behind her name was explained.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement read.

The nickname "Lilibet" was what the late Prince Philip often used to call his wife, where back in 1947, during his and the Queen's honeymoon, Philip penned a letter to the Queen mother, writing "Lilibet is the only 'thing' in the world which is absolutely real to me".

During Philip's funeral, a letter from Her Majesty herself was also spotted on the casket, with her handwriting having been speculated to read, "Your Loving Lilibet".

Meanwhile, Lili's middle name, Diana, is an ode to Prince Harry's late mother, the beloved Princess of Wales.