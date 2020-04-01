On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to say that despite his admiration for Queen Elizabeth, the Sussexes must pay for their own security while in the United States.
Taking to Twitter, he said: "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom.
"It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.
"Now they have left Canada for the US.
"However, the US will not pay for their security protection.
"They must pay!"
The Sussexes' security plans have been in the spotlight since they announced their move to Canada earlier this year.
The Canadian government announced at the start of March that it would end its security requirements for the pair.
The couple continued to court controversy as they upped sticks with baby Archie and moved from Canada to Los Angeles, despite the countries being in lockdown because of COVID-19, aka coronavirus.
According to The Sun, Meghan and Harry controversially flew privately again to get to their new destination - their third move since the beginning of the year.
A source told the British newspaper: "This move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.
"They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."
The royal family are said to be "stunned and horrified" as they had hope Meghan and Harry would consider returning to Britain to help their relatives as Prince Charles has contracted coronavirus.