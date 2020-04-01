Earlier this week, Donald Trump weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's controversial move to LA, tweeting that the couple must pay for their own security while in the country.

Now, British politician Nigel Farage has revealed the real reason for the US President's outburst at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Farage told LBC listeners that Trump thought the royal couple's recent behaviour was "an insult to the Queen and an act of selfishness".

The politician said: "As the border was about to close between Canada and the United States of America, a private jet left Vancouver Island and went to Los Angeles.

"Guess who was in that private jet? Yep, it was Harry and Meghan."

He continued: "They've decided that actually they're not going to live out on the west coast of Canada - they never were, were they?

"They're off to Hollywood and she's got a contract coming up shortly with Disney."

He was speaking of her recent voiceover work in Disneynature's Elephant.

Farage added: "Donald Trump thinks that to leave the UK as they've done as the Prime Minister calls a national emergency, as Harry's own father has been diagnosed as an over 70 with COVID-19, Trump thinks that's an insult to the Queen and an act of selfishness.

"He said the Americans will not pay their security bill and nor should we."