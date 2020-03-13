Trump and the Brazilian press secretary, far right. Instagram

President Bolsonaro, who was photographed shaking hands with Trump at the meeting last Saturday, has also been tested for the virus, and a result of his test is expected on Friday.

He is not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7, 2020. Getty

According to The Sun, three members of the Brazilian delegation have exhibited flu-like symptoms and are being tested for COVID-19.

Trump has brushed off fears, saying he's not worried about his possible exposure to the virus.

"Let's put it this way: I'm not concerned," he said while conferring with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

Speaking of the Brazilian aide's exposure, he said "we did nothing very unusual."

"We sat next to each other for a period of time, had a great conversation."

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham added that Trump and Pence "had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time."