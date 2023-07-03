Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview stands as a monumental moment in British royal history. Getty

Princess Catherine was allegedly a big contributor to this statement.

Royal author Valentine Low's updated edition of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown asserts that the Princess was a strong advocate for the specific wording of the official response.

According to Low, Princess Catherine and Prince William "sat together on a sofa as they discussed with their officials how to deal with the Sussexes’ incendiary allegations."

While he claims a "much milder version" of the response was drafted, the Prince and Princess both wanted it to be "toughened up a bit".

According to his source, Catherine, in particular, advocated that the phrase "recollections may vary" should stand - despite officials' apprehension.

WATCH: Prince William responds to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview.

Quoting his source, Low wrote, "It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true’."

"She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’," the book continues.