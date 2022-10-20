"Walking into a room alone is never easy for me" Getty

"Walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable. But before I could let my uncertainty linger, Pamela Adlon came up to me and greeted me with such warmth and kindness. She toured me around the room, and at every turn, more generosity and love was felt. Maybe it's just a testament to the kind of company Glo keeps, but I also think these women were extraordinary to ensure I felt so welcomed. It's like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant, and still means, so very much to me. The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated."

After it aired, the 90-minute Oprah interview sent shockwaves throughout the royal community.

The sit-down started with Meghan alleging that a years-old rumour that she made Kate Middleton cry over a flower girl dress was actually completely fabricated; in fact, it was the other way around.

From there it got progressively darker, with the duchess opening up about her harrowing mental health battle, and Prince Harry eventually joining to talk about his estranged relationship with his brother William.

Despite all of these allegations, the world was taken with one claim in particular.

When Meghan alleged to Oprah that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born", the TV presenter's stunned facial expression mirrored the reaction of viewers everywhere.

The former Suits star said that these comments were "relayed to (her) from Harry from conversations that family had with him".

Following the claims, the Palace released an official statement attesting that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" while also claiming that "some recollections may vary".

Heir apparent Prince William also responded to the racism claims while on a royal outing, telling an inquisitive paparazzo: "We are very much not a racist family."