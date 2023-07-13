Almost seven months after and record-breaking viewer numbers later, the very deal they signed now hangs in limbo. This news accompanies the announcement of the cancellation of their Spotify deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously broke the internet with the release of their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

According to The Sun, while the couple's six-part docuseries delivered a pleasing amount of viewers, the remainder of their reported $150 million of pay lies in suspense. The couple has allegedly been paid half thus far.

As reported by the outlet, Netflix has given the duo an ultimatum of producing other pieces of well-performing content in order to earn their remaining contract amount.

The UK publisher quoted an 'industry source' who revealed, "The remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

In consideration of this, after the release of Emmy nominations for 2023, Harry & Meghan's documentary was notably snubbed from the September awards night.

While reaching a considerable number of views, the docu-series was criticised for using inaccurate footage and photographs.

Directed by Liz Garbus, the six-part series failed to secure any nominations for its eligible categories: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.