“CBD has always helped me sleep, it makes me feel calmer and seems to soften those racing thoughts − especially in uncertain times like these,” Cressida reportedly said.

“CBD pillow mist is up there with my favourites … the ingredients of CBD, lavender and chamomile are wonderfully relaxing.”

Cressida’s surprise confession comes after she recently revealed that “fear” was a major factor ultimately stopping her and Prince Harry’s relationship from progressing further.

“The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect … I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life,” Cressida told the Daily Telegraph.

The blonde beauty, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced to the royal by Princess Eugenie, has also spoken out about her relationship with the royals.

According to Majesty magazine, Cressida previosuly spoke about the struggles she faced while dating the prince, admitting she couldn't walk down the street without being judged.

"She said it was awful because every time she walked down the street she could hear people criticising her," Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward told a literary festival in 2016.

