If Cressida Bonas had continued dating Prince Harry, she was in line to join the royal family and become the Duchess of Sussex. Getty

The 31-year-old star of crime series White House Farm has since found love and is engaged to UK real estate broker Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Their wedding is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cressida, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced to the royal by Princess Eugenie, has previously spoken out about her relationship with the royals.

Speaking to ES Magazine in January, the actress hinted at her frustration of “always” being asked about her relationship with Harry.

Cressida has made the surprise revelation that “fear” was a factor ultimately stopping the relationship from progressing further. Getty

“No one likes to be labelled. The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about [Harry],” Cressida confessed.

"I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with.”

When asked how she felt about the scrutiny Meghan Markle had received, Cressida admitted: “I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline. Also, out of respect.”

On a separate occasion, Cressida spoke about the struggles she faced while dating the prince, admitting she couldn't walk down the street without being judged or photographed.

"She said it was awful because every time she walked down the street she could hear people criticising her," Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward told a literary festival in 2016.

