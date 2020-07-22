Happy birthday Prince George! Kensington Palace

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Kensington Royal wrote: "Sharing a 📸 taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George's seventh birthday tomorrow!🎈".

Another photo released showed George flashing a cheeky grin at the camera while donning a camouflage shirt.

Too cute! Getty

While it is already George's birthday in Australia, it will be a few more hours before he can officially celebrate in the UK!

As has become tradition, the images were snapped by George's photographer mum Kate, who is known for her impressive photography skills after years of taking sweet candid shots of her young children, as they've grown up before our eyes.

The young Prince has been isolating at the country home with his young siblings Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

They were last pictured together on Prince William's birthday back in June, when Kensington Royal shared an adorable series of pics of the Prince and his young children engaging in some good old rough and tumble in their back yard.

The prince and his siblings were last pictured together on Prince William's birthday in June. Kensington Palace

Now with another year under his belt, Prince George will be stepping up at school when the new year restarts in September.

While 2020 certainly hasn't brought with it much normality for the young royal, especially when it comes to schooling, he's still stayed true to form.

Prince George with his sister Princess Charlotte. Getty

In fact, Kate spoke about homeschooling both Charlotte and George to This Morning, saying her eldest son does get a little sidetracked from his own work.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!" she said on the show in May.

That said, we're sure the new seven-year-old is well on track to rounding out this school year as best he can - and perhaps with some extra special birthday presents for good measure.

Happy birthday, George!

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.