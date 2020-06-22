Duchess Catherine is known to be a talented photographer, but her latest instalment of imagery has one upped even her own, previous gorgeous work. Getty

Shared to their official Palace Instagram account, Kensington Royal, the palace posted a new snap of Wills and his three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two.

The image of the four royals was captured by the Duchess, taken at what is presumably their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

According to the caption, it was taken earlier in June.

Then came more glorious images as Wills' 38th birthday came to a close.

In two additional snaps, the Cambridges form a fun human scrum (all very friendly, of course), with the foursome playing on the grass and falling on top of each other.

The British royals shared a series of candid snaps for a double whammy of celebrations for Prince William, who over the weekend celebrated his 38th birthday and Father's Day. Getty

"Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today!” the caption stated.

Shortly afterwards, the royals shared two more glorious images in celebration of Father's Day.

Prince William and Charles were seen in a first image sharing a sweet embrace - the photo in question was again snapped by Duchess Catherine last December.

In the second throwback snap, a young Kate is seen with her own father, Michael Middleton.

"Happy Father's Day!" The Palace captioned.

For the special day in the UK, other members of the royal family also posted their own snaps to celebrate.

Prince Charles shared two sweet photos - the first with his own dad, Prince Philip, taken when he was a baby in 1951. The Queen and Princess Anne are also seen in the special snap.

In the second picture, Charles and his sons Harry smile for the cameras during the 2004 Polo Cup at Cirencester Park.

"Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father's Day!" The caption stated.

Buckingham Palace also shared a candid Instagram carousel of several beautiful older images of the family.

"Wishing you all a happy #fathersday. Here's a collection of photographs from the #RoyalArchives of The Duke of Edinburgh with his children," the caption read.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.