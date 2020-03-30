The Cambridge family are in lockdown at Anmer Hall. Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two photos of themselves with their 11.5m Instagram followers on Saturday.

Kate was seen wearing a dusky pink suit at a desk, while talking on the telephone to one of her patronages.

William was also on the phone in his snap, at another desk, to one of the organisations and patronages he supports.

"Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time," they captioned the photos.

"Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be.

"Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more.

Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being.

By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

Last week the Cambridge kids came together to join a UK nationwide initiative to thank health workers.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined millions of people across the UK in clapping for NHS workers on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Prince George, Charlotte and Louis applaud COVID-19 health workers