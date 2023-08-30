The pair were first romantically linked in May 2023 after this picture was shared online Instagram

For those unfamiliar with the Royal House of Bourbon Two Sicilies, the family reigned over the south of Italy for 150 years before being annexed in 1861.

Maria is the great-great-great-great granddaughter of Francis II, the last King of the Two Sicilies.

And whilst she and her family are not royals in the official sense, they certainly live like them - attending various high society events across the world.

Maria posted this statement to her Instagram account in English, French and Italian

At one such event - the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix in fact - Maria was spotted getting up close and personal with Christian.

And whilst speculation has been rife that the royal teens have been secretly dating in the months since the Italian princess has put an end to the rumours with a carefully worded statement she says she hopes will "set the records straight."

"Prince Christian and I share a close friendship," the statement began.

"However, some inaccurate information has been disseminated. At first, this situation made me smile; however, over time, this rumour has exceeded the limits of common sense and has spiralled becoming at odds with reality."

"I believe it is now time to put an end to this rumour."

Maria has confirmed her and Christian are just "close friends" Instagram/Getty

The eighteen-year-old then went on to add that she would share "important events" in her life with the public when they occurred going forward.

"I will be happy to share them with you."

"While we all enjoy dreaming of fairytales, what truly matters is reality."

Prince Christian is the eldest child of Princess Mary and Prince Frederik Getty

Whilst we are certainly sad to hear there is no budding romance between the pair, we are sure teen girls around the world are feeling a spark of hope that the European prince is single.

According to Tatler, Maria and Christian have long been family friends, mostly due to Chiara's father Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, being a godfather of Christian's younger sister Princess Josephine who was born in 2011.