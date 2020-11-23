Bombshell news Meghan Markle provided personal information to the authors of a royal biography through a third party, has left a frustrated Prince Charles (pictured) at the end of his tether. Getty

It comes after revelations Meghan confirmed in documents tendered to the High Court in London that she’d spoken to someone who’d been approached by the authors of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. She’d previously denied co-operating with the authors.

The duchess did not want her estranged father Thomas Markle’s version of events, that she’d abandoned him, to appear in the tell-all book.

“Accordingly, she indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors that the true position as above … could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation,” the documents said.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers in the UK for releasing a letter she penned to Thomas. It’s just the latest in a string of controversies involving the duchess, who has also caused genuine fears inside Buckingham Palace over her and Harry’s Netflix deal, said to be worth a whopping $200 million.

There are rumours the Sussexes are poised to reveal juicy royal secrets in a documentary they’re making for the streaming giant.

For Charles, 72, who has always supported Meghan, the Netflix deal is said to be a stinging slap in the face.

“Harry and Meghan have now sold their soul to Netflix, the very company who have made The Crown, which depicts Charles in a bad light,” royal expert Phil Dampier tells New Idea.

“It must stick in Charles’ throat to put up with that.”

Adds Phil: “Charles walked her down the aisle, held her mother’s hand during the wedding and he’s helped them financially. I’m sure Charles has changed his opinion of Meghan, as a lot of us have!”

While Harry may visit the UK next year, it’s unclear when – or if – Meghan will return.

“Charles would be upset if he didn’t see Archie more, but will Meghan let him come back with Harry?” says Phil.

“The whole thing is a mess and very sad.”

