Phil continues: “I know Charles is concerned that the Queen and Prince Philip may never see Archie again and that would be devastating for them.”

Harry is due to return to England next year for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“The big question really is whether Meghan will come – and bring Archie,” Phil says.

It’s not the first time Charles has urged his son to come him, with the Prince of Wales reportedly begging his son to head home in September.

At the time, Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward, said the 71-year-old has asked Harry, along with Meghan and Archie, to visit him at his Birkhall estate in Scotland by the end of the northern summer.

A source previously claimed to New Idea: “Harry is toying with the idea of going to see him. Enough water has passed under the bridge now, and he misses his dad. But Meghan has made it fairly clear she has no interest in going along for the trip, which means Archie stays, too.

“For her, there has been too much damage done and she feels if she goes back she will be made to feel like more of an outsider than ever. Which may be true, but I feel for Charles not seeing his grandson,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Harry could be forced to pack his bags and return to the UK due to visa issues associated with being a UK national living in the US, another royal expert has claimed.

According to Express, royal commentator Angela Levin made the shock claim to talkRADIO’s Mike Graham, while discussing the possibly of the Sussexes ever returning to the UK.

"Harry will need to because of his visa, he cannot stay there indefinitely,” Angela said, before adding the prince’s lack of citizenship means he’s subject to certain tax implications.

