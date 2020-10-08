Prince Harry (right) and Meghan Markle (left) recently denied they were planning to star in their own reality TV show – despite signing a lucrative $200 million deal with Netflix. Getty

Speaking to the American publication, a Hollywood insider weighed in on the rumours, saying it only makes sense the couple have something big planned, given their hefty fee.

“Everybody loves elephants and inspirational stories. But let’s be honest, that’s never going to pull in big money,” the insider said, referring to Meghan’s Disney+ gig.

They continued: “But footage filmed by Meghan and Harry as they left ‘The Firm’? Now that’s a $200 million show!”

Rumour has it Harry (right) and Meghan (left) are now planning on releasing a bombshell documentary for the streaming giant, which features footage from inside the palace. Getty

The insider then went on to say that if the couple release a film featuring never-before-seen footage, which was captured during their dramatic exit, it would no doubt be a “mega hit”.

But the claims of the project has seemingly ruffled a few royal feathers the wrong way, with palace insiders reportedly questioning how the couple captured the alleged footage.

One of the biggest concerns expressed by one royal source was who will appear in the “covert” clips.

“This could be the ultimate betrayal! It could burn Buckingham Palace to the ground,” the insider claimed.

News of the "covert" footage has reportedly upset the palace - and most likely Her Majesty (pictured), too. Getty

Despite Harry and Meghan’s swift denial of appearing in a reality show, a spokesperson for Netflix confirmed Harry and Meghan will nonetheless be working on several projects.

"The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

“But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time," the spokesperson told the Press Association.