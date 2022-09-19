"I will miss your insights, advice and humour." Getty

He accompanied his tribute with photo of the Queen holding him as a baby at the grounds at Balmoral, Scotland in March 1960.

The Duke of York stepped down as a working Royal in 2019 following his controversial BBC interview that addressed his relationship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was also stripped of his military titles and hasn't been allowed to wear military uniform during ceremonies in the wake of the Queen's death.

However, an exception was made on Friday for a vigil surrounding the Queen's coffin as she lay in state.

WATCH: In Memory Of Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, Prince Andrew will walk with his older sister, Anne, the Princess Royal, his younger brother, Edward, the Duke of Wessex, and King Charles III behind the Queen's coffin when it is taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The Duke's statement, which was circulated by a public relations advisor, came after a tribute from his daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to their "dearest grannie".

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever," the sisters said.

The Queen's state funeral will be held from 11am (8pm AEST) on Monday. Find out how you can watch it here.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.