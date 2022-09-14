The correct caption was quickly re-published. Twitter

In the statement, Charles explained, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother,”

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people across the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Clarence House social media accounts have been abandoned. Instagram

The awkward blunder comes after news that both King Charles III and wife Camilla will no longer update their Clarence House social media accounts.

The Couple’s official Instagram account boasted over 1.7 million followers, whilst their Twitter age had close to 1.1 million followers.

Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth, the social media accounts were updated with a message reading, “This account is no longer being updated.”

"Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

Will and Kate have updated their social media accounts to reflect their new titles. Instagram

William and Kate, who have also recently experienced title changes have not deleted their social media accounts, instead altering their social media handles to reflect their new titles.

During his first official address as King, Charles deemed his son, William, the Prince of Wales, and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

The gesture was particularly moving as the 'Princess of Wales' title has not been used since Princess Diana's lifetime.