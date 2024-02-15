The best plus size dresses Australia 2024

Willow border shirred midi dress, $169.95 at City Chic

Step into the spotlight with City Chic, the Aussie brand that celebrates curves with fearless fashion! From bold and sexy to glam and chic, City Chic has got you covered with stunning dresses in sizes ranging from 14-24.

The Willow border dress in particular boasts a midi length, subtle V-neckline and an eye-catching design that'll turn heads wherever you go.

"Got it today and it was everything I thought it [would] be!" wrote a five-star reviewer. "Cosy fitting, airy and material was nice to the touch. Great dress for those warm sunny days!"

Key features:

Subtle V-neckline

Bust and waist definition

Adjustable shoulder straps

Shirred back

Midi length

Free shipping over $150

Easy returns

SHOP NOW

The Iconic

Atmos&Here Curvy Hope tiered midi dress, $67.49 at The Iconic

Show off your curves with the perfect blend of style and comfort. Crafted from a luxe linen blend fabric, this dress features a chic crew neckline and a flattering tiered skirt that falls elegantly to a midi length. Versatile and timeless, it's designed to take you effortlessly from desk to date night and beyond.

Key features:

Linen blend fabric

Crew neckline

Tiered skirt

Midi length

Easy returns

SHOP NOW

St Frock

Helsinki dress in emerald green, $79.90 at St Frock

Feel feminine and relaxed with this best-selling frock in emerald green! Crafted from a satin-like fabric that flows beautifully and feels ultra-comfy on the skin, this dress has an elasticised waist, fluted hem and front tie detailing that will look fab paired with simple heels and pearl earrings.

Key features:

Satin-like, lightweight, non-stretch fabric

Unlined

Elasticised waist

V-neckline

Normal shoulder with short bell sleeves

Midi-length fluted hem

Front tie detailing

Pull-on style

SHOP NOW

Myer

Regatta Curve short sleeve spliced knit dress with pockets, $59.96 (usually $79.95) at Myer

Flattering *and* functional, this pick will be a wardrobe staple through every season. Crafted from high-quality materials, it boasts a modern design to keep you looking and feeling chic.

"I love this dress," wrote one of many satisfied reviewers. "It is smart and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. The contrast between the navy and white stripes is crisp and appealing. The dress appears appears to be crease resistant, which is a plus, especially for travelling. I have had positive compliments about the dress from many people."

Key features:

100 per cent organic cotton

Unique print

Midi length

Round neck

SHOP NOW

Forever New

Gabbie Curve tiered midi dress, $149.99 at Forever New

Made from premium denim fabric with a super-soft feel, the Gabbie dress has a V-shaped placket neckline, cropped blouson sleeves and an elasticised waist with a drawcord tie for the perfect fit. Plus, with inclusive sizing carefully considered for sizes 16 to 22, you can trust it to fit and flatter your curves in all the right places.

Key features:

Premium denim fabrication

V-shaped placket neckline

Cropped blouson sleeves

Elasticised waist with drawcord tie

Tiered midi skirt

Slip-on style

Minimum 50 per cent TENCEL™ Lyocell

SHOP NOW

Pretty Little Thing

Plus multi printed plisse cowl neck maxi dress, $56 (usually $94) at Pretty Little Thing

If you love to stand out from the crowd, you can't go wrong with this beautiful ensemble. Featuring a multi print plisse material with a cowl neck design and a maxi length, it's easy to style with your favourite heels and a clutch bag for a bold look.

Key features:

95 per cent polyester and five per cent elastane

Multi-print plisse material

Cowl-neck design

Maxi length

Easy return policy

SHOP NOW

Taking Shape

Cotton gauze favourite dress, $104.96 (usually $149.95) at Taking Shape

This frock from Taking Shape dives straight into chic casual dressing, easily blending simplicity and style. With its cotton design, round neckline, empire waistline and convenient pockets, it strikes the ideal balance between casual and dressy, promising versatility and comfort for any occasion.

The dress has over 60 reviews online, with one customer saying: "I bought this dress because the style was very flattering for me with my larger stomach. I wore it to work and could not believe how cool I was all day. It is so light and yet maintained its shape and flow even after washing!"

Key features:

Fully lined

Short sleeves

Empire waistline

Curved hemline

Pockets

SHOP NOW

The Iconic

Marlee linen blend mini dress, $89.99 at The Iconic

Part of the The Iconic's Curvy range, this pick is designed to complement and flatter fuller figures. It features a gorgeous all-over floral print that's sure to brighten even the dullest of days. With its versatile mini length, it's also the perfect choice for any occasion, from casual outings to special events.

Key features:

Cotton-linen blend

V-neckline

Puffed short sleeves

Ruched bodice

Mini length

Easy returns

SHOP NOW

You + All

Beige check maxi dress short sleeve shirred bust, $60.19 (usually $85.99) at You + All

Crafted from a lightweight Rayon fabric, this flowy dress has a flattering square neckline, shirred bust and charming puff sleeves. Its tiered skirt adds a touch of whimsy, while the lined design ensures comfort and coverage. Perfect for warm-weather outings, from picnics to beach strolls, it effortlessly combines casual comfort with a touch of class.

Key features:

Puff sleeves

Tiered skirt

Lined

Square neck

Short sleeve

Maxi length

SHOP NOW

How do you choose a flattering dress?

Choosing a flattering dress involves considering several factors to complement your body shape and personal style. Here are some tips:

Know your body shape

Understand your body proportions and identify which styles accentuate your best features. Common body shapes include pear, apple, hourglass, rectangle and inverted triangle.

Highlight your assets

Choose dresses that emphasise your favourite features. For example, if you love your waist, opt for styles that cinch in at the waistline.

Find the right fit

Ensure the dress fits well and enhances your silhouette. Avoid styles that are too tight or too loose, as they can create unflattering lines.

Consider necklines and sleeves

Necklines like V-necks or scoop necks can elongate the torso, while sleeve styles can balance proportions. Experiment with different options to see what works best for you.

Play with patterns and colours

Opt for patterns and colours that flatter your skin tone and complement your overall look. Darker colours and vertical stripes can create a slimming effect, while bold prints can add personality.

Fabric matters

Choose fabrics that drape nicely and offer some stretch for comfort. Avoid stiff fabrics that can add bulk.

Tailoring

Don't hesitate to tailor a dress to fit your body perfectly. A few alterations can make a significant difference in how a dress looks and feels on you.

Which brand is best for plus size dresses?

When it comes to plus size dresses, several brands cater to diverse styles and body shapes. Some popular options include City Chic, Taking Shape, Regatta and more. Each of these brands offer a range of trendy and flattering designs, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Ultimately, the best brand depends on individual preferences, such as fit, style and budget.

Related articles: