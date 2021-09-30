Cotton On

Wardrobe staple brand Cotton On has launched their Curve Swim range offering on-trend bikinis and one pieces up to size 24.

The Iconic

stocking a range of brands, styles and sizes the online shopping juggernaut offers free shipping over $50 and free returns, perfect for finding the right fit.

Swimsuits For All

A favourite of international model Ashley Graham, Swimsuits For All not only cater for all sizes but have a beautiful range of designs and patterns.

Seafolly

The beloved Aussie swim brand caters for sizes up to 18 as well as offering large cup sizes.

ASOS

With arguably the most expansive range of prints and styles is sizes up to 30, ASOS is a must-shop for swimwear.

Myer

With a plethora of brands stocked in store and online, Myer will have you spoilt for swimwear choice.

Curvy Swimwear

Stocking pieces up to size 30, Curvy Swimwear also has a range of accessories to suit your style.

Boohoo

If your looking for a piece that's on-trend with the latest styles and shapes but won't break the bank, Boohoo is for you.

CityChic

Catering to up to size 22 these beautifully made pieces are always on trend. ​

Best & Less

Perfect for those on a tight budget, B&L stocks up to size 26 in swimwear.

Taking Shape

Creating bold, bright and trendy pieces, Taking Shape stocks up to a size 24 and has a wide range of designs.

BeMe

It's all about quality and well-made pieces at BeMe making it well worth the price tag.