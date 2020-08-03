"Sunday looked like this." Instagram

P.E Nation founder Pip also shared her own snaps aboard the superyacht on her Instagram account.

Dressed in a striped blue and white shirt and jeans accessorised with a chic black hat, Pip took advantage of being kid-free for a chunk of the weekend.

"Taking a Sunday break. Kid free hour," she captioned a photo on the yacht, presumably taken by her new boyfriend.

Whilst Michael shares daughter Kelsey Lee, four, with his ex-wife Kyly Clarke, Pip is a mother-of-one and shares her 13-year-old son Justice Maximus with her former partner Dan Single.

The couple enjoyed a few hours of kid-free fun. Instagram

Meanwhile, Michael's ex wife Kyly spent her Sunday with Kelsey-Lee in Wollongong on Kyly's brother Troy Boldy's track.

The House Rules judge shared a series of images of herself and Kelsey-Lee riding their bikes on the race track, as well as a snap of herself go-karting, while her four-year-old daughter watched on.

"Thanks for the early birthday celebrations bro," Kyly, who turns 39 on August 9, penned on her Instagram stories.

Kyly and Kelsey-Lee enjoyed some mother-daughter time ahead of Kyly's 39th birthday. Instagram

Michael and Kyly announced their amicable break up in February via an official statement, adding that they were "committed to the co-parenting" of their daughter.

“I think I’m extremely lucky to have been able to go through a separation with the mother of my child and us still be great friends,” Michael said on KIIS 106.5’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“I actually think Kyly and my friendship now is as strong as it’s ever been. We still talk daily and I think you’ve heard Kyly say as well both of us will always prioritise our daughter and a big part of that is a friendship between mum and dad.”

A close friend of the couple revealed that the Clarke couple's marriage came under strain after Michael became increasingly focused on having a bigger family, at a time when Kyly was attempting to build her career.

“Michael has always said he wanted a big family. He wants three kids at least. He is super close to his own sister but Kyly was not as keen. He adores his daughter and would love nothing more than some more.”