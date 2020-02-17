“Michael has always said he wanted a big family. He wants three kids at least. He is super close to his own sister but Kyly was not as keen,” says the friend. “He adores his daughter and would love nothing more than some more.”

Back in January 2018, Michael admitted he wanted lots of children.

“I’d like to have 10 more, I’d like a full cricket team,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “But I don’t think Kyly feels the same.”

The year before, however, Kyly said she hoped for a sibling for their daughter, but hinted Michael’s hectic work schedule was a stumbling block to their plans.

“He needs to be in the country first,” she said, adding, “But we both have siblings and we want Kelsey Lee to have one, I think it’s all in the timing.”

Since then, however, it appears the couple have struggled to make their relationship work, especially as Kyly’s career in interior design and presenting took off.

“Michael doesn’t really have a lot of close friends. He doesn’t catch up with any of the cricket guys any more. It’s just work and home life for him. Kyly is very social. She always had her heart set on being someone and is very focused on her blog and YouTube channel.”

Last year, it was reported that Kyly was struggling to balance family life and the demands of work, which included her “dream job” as a judge on Channel Seven’s House Rules.

Meanwhile, Michael’s own TV career has floundered with his cricket commentary work largely drying up since 2018.

Now the close friend believes that watching his former partner Lara transform her life over the past few years has been the final straw.

“To make matters worse Lara is about to have her third child. She is living the life he always wanted to,” says the pal.

“Lots of their old mates think he still has a place in his heart for Lara. You never forget your first love and it’s even harder when they are in the public eye showing off their kids and happy life. He is jealous of Sam and what they have.”

Getty

No doubt adding strain to Kyly and Michael’s relationship, in November 2018, the former cricketer was photographed sunbathing alongside his assistant Sasha Armstrong on a friend’s superyacht.

They denied anything romantic was going on and since then Sasha has announced her engagement.

Two months later, Kyly told MailOnline that reports of her marriage being in trouble were incorrect, saying, “We’re not, never were and never will be splitting.”

While Kyly and Michael’s followers on social media sent messages of support, the couple paid tribute to their daughter Kelsey Lee, who they will continue to co-parent, by posting sweet photos of themselves alongside her.

