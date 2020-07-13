Pip and Michael headed on a family vacation. Instagram

Meanwhile, a usually private Kyly took to Instagram to document her glamorous weekend.

The lifestyle blogger and model looked fit as ever in a mid-drift t-shirt, fur coat and jeans while attending a friend’s party in Liverpool, Sydney.

Kyly kept her post upbeat simply captioning the photo: “#Sunday #GreatDay”.

Kyly spent the weekend with family and friends. Instagram

In a second post from the weekend Kyly shared an adorable snap while talking about the importance of friends and family.

“Every now and then you connect with someone on a special level. Attached to my hip 🙌🏼 @dominikafulara My friends are my family,” she wrote.

To top it off, the mother-of-one also shared a steamy workout snap, which was flooded with admiration, support and a lot of fire emojis.

Michael and Kylyl announced their split in February with a joint statement explaining they’d made the “difficult decision” but were separating “amicably”.

They added, “With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.”