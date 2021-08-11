Little Alby looked as adorable as ever with his bear ears. Instagram

Among other comments was one from Australian entertainer Rhonda Burchmore, who wrote, "He's so adorable", as well as MAFS alum Sarah Roza who added, "What a Cutie-Patootie!".

Along with Alby, Lauren and her husband Matt Welsh are parents to Sam, daughters Eva and Lola, son Monty, and daughter Perla.

The Newton family weren't able to get together for Bert's birthday due to COVID restrictions. Instagram

The family have been going through a tough time as of late after Bert Newton had to get his leg amputated due to health complications.

Last month, Patti told the Herald Sun that Bert remains in hospital after the ordeal.

“Bert is still in hospital, it's a very long hard journey,” she told the publication.

“Lots of ups and downs, but he has a great attitude and still smiling, we are taking every day as a plus.”

On July 23rd, the showbiz legend sadly spent his birthday without his family due to Victoria's recent COVID-19 outbreak.

To mark the occasion, Lauren shared a photo of the entire family, pre-lockdown, to her Instagram, wishing her dad a Happy Birthday.

"It's hard to not be together today but we are thinking of you and sending so much love," she wrote.